NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 185,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 140,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.63. 138,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,502,685. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.