NFT Art Finance (NFTART) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $342,386.00

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, NFT Art Finance has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One NFT Art Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Art Finance has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $342,386.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NFT Art Finance Token Profile

NFTART is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2021. NFT Art Finance’s total supply is 28,853,017,603,448,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,282,174,668,987,600 tokens. NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @enternft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NFT Art Finance is nft-art.finance. The official message board for NFT Art Finance is enter.blog. The Reddit community for NFT Art Finance is https://reddit.com/r/nftart_finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Art Finance (NFTART) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NFT Art Finance has a current supply of 28,853,017,603,448,110 with 25,282,174,668,987,600 in circulation. The last known price of NFT Art Finance is 0 USD and is down -4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $369,017.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nft-art.finance.”

