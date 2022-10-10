Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.30

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 122052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

