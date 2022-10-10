Nominex Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.19 Million (NMX)

Nominex (NMX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Nominex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nominex has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Nominex has a total market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $129,891.00 worth of Nominex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nominex Profile

Nominex (NMX) is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2021. Nominex’s total supply is 35,919,081 tokens. Nominex’s official message board is nominex.io/blog. The official website for Nominex is nominex.io/defi-nmx. Nominex’s official Twitter account is @nominexexchange.

Nominex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nominex (NMX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nominex has a current supply of 35,919,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nominex is 0.20491997 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $61,332.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nominex.io/defi-nmx.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nominex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nominex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nominex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

