Nord Finance Price Tops $0.27 (NORD)

Nord Finance (NORD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. Nord Finance has a market cap of $1.80 million and $174,636.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003176 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000087 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,669,582 tokens. The official website for Nord Finance is nordfinance.io. The Reddit community for Nord Finance is https://reddit.com/r/NordFinance. Nord Finance’s official message board is nordfinance.medium.com. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @nord_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance (NORD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nord Finance has a current supply of 9,800,000 with 6,669,582.38681443 in circulation. The last known price of Nord Finance is 0.26990326 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $85,258.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nordfinance.io/.”

