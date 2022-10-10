Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $255.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $286.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NSC. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.48.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NSC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.30. 2,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,510. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $209.59 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after buying an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.