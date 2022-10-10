North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $14.64 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,767 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.6% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $100.69. The stock had a trading volume of 156,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,796. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average of $110.13. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $96.67 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

