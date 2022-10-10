North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $22.88 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 4.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth $624,000. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 8.7% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Accenture by 4.4% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 1.1 %

ACN stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.80. The stock had a trading volume of 22,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,908. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.47. The firm has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $254.27 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

