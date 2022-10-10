North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Lowers Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. Open Text accounts for approximately 1.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.10% of Open Text worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Open Text by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Open Text by 1,359.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC downgraded Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Open Text in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.13. 23,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,637. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.02. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $902.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 19.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 66.44%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

