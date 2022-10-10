North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 1,224 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.60. 29,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,352. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.02 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.45.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.