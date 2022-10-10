North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 3,550 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.24% of Neogen worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,598.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,598.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 7,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,651.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 53,100 shares of company stock worth $951,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 146,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,223. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.77. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $140.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

