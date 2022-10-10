Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $7.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $503.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $515.49. The stock has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $482.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.02.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

