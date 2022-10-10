Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Trimmed by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.54. 48,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,446. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average is $85.08. The stock has a market cap of $167.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.