Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 1.2% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 188,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,952,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 48.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $75.49. 33,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,446. The stock has a market cap of $167.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $85.08. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

