Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,166 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $14,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Novartis by 10.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Novartis by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 120,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,446. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.08. The stock has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

