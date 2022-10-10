nSights DeFi Trader Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NSI)

nSights DeFi Trader (NSI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One nSights DeFi Trader token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. nSights DeFi Trader has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $30,196.00 worth of nSights DeFi Trader was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, nSights DeFi Trader has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get nSights DeFi Trader alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003177 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

nSights DeFi Trader Token Profile

nSights DeFi Trader’s launch date was October 4th, 2021. nSights DeFi Trader’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. nSights DeFi Trader’s official message board is medium.com/@nsightstrader. nSights DeFi Trader’s official Twitter account is @nsightstrader. nSights DeFi Trader’s official website is nsightsdefitrader.io. The Reddit community for nSights DeFi Trader is https://reddit.com/r/nsightstrader.

Buying and Selling nSights DeFi Trader

According to CryptoCompare, “nSights DeFi Trader (NSI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. nSights DeFi Trader has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of nSights DeFi Trader is 0 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $231.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nsightsdefitrader.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nSights DeFi Trader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nSights DeFi Trader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nSights DeFi Trader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nSights DeFi Trader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nSights DeFi Trader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.