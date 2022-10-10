NUDES (NUDES) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.15 Million

NUDES (NUDES) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. NUDES has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and $11,827.00 worth of NUDES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NUDES token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NUDES has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NUDES alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003152 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NUDES Token Profile

NUDES was first traded on December 4th, 2021. NUDES’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. NUDES’s official Twitter account is @sendnudestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NUDES is nudes.army. NUDES’s official message board is medium.com/nudes-army.

Buying and Selling NUDES

According to CryptoCompare, “NUDES (NUDES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NUDES has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NUDES is 0 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,050.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nudes.army/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NUDES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NUDES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NUDES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NUDES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NUDES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.