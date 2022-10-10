Ocean Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $9.07 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000827 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $97.65 million and $9.07 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ocean Protocol has a current supply of 613,099,141 with 613,099,140.9978136 in circulation. The last known price of Ocean Protocol is 0.16229851 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $4,907,100.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oceanprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.