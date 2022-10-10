ON (NYSE:ONON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.88

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 21919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ONON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. OTR Global started coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a PE ratio of -39.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

