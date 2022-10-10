ON (NYSE:ONON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.88

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 21919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ONON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. OTR Global started coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.
ON Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a PE ratio of -39.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON
About ON
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
