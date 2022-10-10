ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 4.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

Shares of ON traded down $2.92 on Monday, hitting $61.91. 116,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,831,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $76.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

