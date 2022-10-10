ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor
In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ON Semiconductor Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of ON traded down $2.92 on Monday, hitting $61.91. 116,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,831,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $76.78.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.