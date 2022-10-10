Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ONCY opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONCY Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.