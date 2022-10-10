One Share (ONS) One Day Volume Hits $33,897.00

One Share (ONS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One One Share token can now be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00013766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, One Share has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Share has a total market cap of $323,948.00 and approximately $33,897.00 worth of One Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

One Share was first traded on December 23rd, 2020. One Share’s total supply is 100,001 tokens. The official website for One Share is onecash.finance. The official message board for One Share is misaackman.medium.com. One Share’s official Twitter account is @ackmanmisa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “One Share (ONS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. One Share has a current supply of 100,001 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of One Share is 2.56186393 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $20,466.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onecash.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as One Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade One Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase One Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

