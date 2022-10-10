OpenDAO (SOS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One OpenDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003149 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069849 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10678195 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO’s launch date was December 22nd, 2021. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,545,908,892,348 tokens. The official website for OpenDAO is www.theopendao.com. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @the_opendao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenDAO (SOS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenDAO has a current supply of 73,545,908,892,348 with 100,000,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of OpenDAO is 0.00000024 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,422,358.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.theopendao.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

