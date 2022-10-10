Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.4% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.76. 235,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,404,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.32. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

