Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Director Sells $182,820.00 in Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $182,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,141.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of OXM opened at $89.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.46. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average is $93.03.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.