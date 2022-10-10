PAC Protocol (PAC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.25 Million

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $45,428.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000336 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,282,038,434 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/pacglobalofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @paccoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAC Protocol’s official message board is pacprotocol.com/news. The official website for PAC Protocol is pacprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Protocol (PAC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate PAC through the process of mining. PAC Protocol has a current supply of 16,023,129,469.79202 with 17,279,465,774.48615 in circulation. The last known price of PAC Protocol is 0.00024361 USD and is down -10.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $43,830.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pacprotocol.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

