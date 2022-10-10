PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for about 2.6% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,732. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.