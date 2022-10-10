Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.40

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 66 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.4331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 29.77%.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.