Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down to $1.52

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.44. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 8,237 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

About Pagaya Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,660,000.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Further Reading

