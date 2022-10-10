Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down to $1.52

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.44. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 8,237 shares traded.
Separately, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
