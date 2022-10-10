Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DGRO traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.87. The company had a trading volume of 48,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,271. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.83.

