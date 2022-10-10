Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $24.43 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,786 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.31. The stock had a trading volume of 117,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,404. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.38 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

