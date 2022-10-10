Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $42.32 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $42,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,425 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.67. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

