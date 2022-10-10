Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 7,348.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 768,545 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $78,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,988,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 66,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,225,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.11. The stock had a trading volume of 42,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,555. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.20.

