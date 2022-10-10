Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 33,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,961. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

