Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Prologis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.68 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

