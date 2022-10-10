Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.31. The company had a trading volume of 64,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,997. The stock has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average of $97.99.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

