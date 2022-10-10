Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 184,441 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,817,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,441 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 2.30% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $488,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 63,722,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after buying an additional 4,774,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after buying an additional 818,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after buying an additional 1,390,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after buying an additional 1,014,889 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.01. 17,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,445. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.15.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.