Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,232 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.83. 68,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,555. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

