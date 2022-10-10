Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 8,818 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $38,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.29. The company had a trading volume of 73,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,991. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $135.05 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.