Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,875 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $836,000. Main Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 288,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.19. 583,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average of $95.85.

