Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of PSYTF stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

