Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.
Pason Systems Stock Performance
Shares of PSYTF stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.
About Pason Systems
