Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Cut to Sell at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has C$14.00 price target on the stock.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

TSE:PSI opened at C$13.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.80. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$8.76 and a 52-week high of C$17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.19.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

