Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $33.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PDCO opened at $25.31 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

