Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stake Trimmed by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH reduced its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Paylocity accounts for approximately 2.9% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,466,000 after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,165,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 796,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $8.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.64. 3,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.51. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $314.49.

Insider Activity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $49,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,710 shares of company stock worth $31,554,173 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.19.

Paylocity Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

