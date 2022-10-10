Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s previous close.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ PAYO traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 215,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,496. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,242 shares in the company, valued at $610,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,242 shares in the company, valued at $610,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 17,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $122,379.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,420. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

