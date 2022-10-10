PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.77.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,071,000 after purchasing an additional 707,246 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 388.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after buying an additional 1,581,991 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,757,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after buying an additional 892,800 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

