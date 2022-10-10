PDX Coin (PDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.70 Million

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. One PDX Coin token can now be purchased for $37.75 or 0.00196114 BTC on major exchanges. PDX Coin has a total market capitalization of $37.70 million and $297,820.00 worth of PDX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PDX Coin has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003172 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069804 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10671420 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin Profile

PDX Coin was first traded on January 2nd, 2018. PDX Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 998,791 tokens. PDX Coin’s official message board is www.medium.com/pdxcoin. PDX Coin’s official Twitter account is @pdx_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PDX Coin’s official website is www.pdxcoin.io. The Reddit community for PDX Coin is https://reddit.com/r/pdxcoin.

PDX Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PDX Coin (PDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. PDX Coin has a current supply of 0. The last known price of PDX Coin is 37.19577821 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $431,081.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pdxcoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDX Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PDX Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PDX Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

