Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.25

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 429159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.
Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.80.
Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 101,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 137,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.
Featured Articles
