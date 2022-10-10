Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.64

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $31.66, with a volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush downgraded Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Pegasystems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

