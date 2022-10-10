Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) were up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 132,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,611,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PTON. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.75 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 55,960 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 98,514 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 645,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,096,000 after acquiring an additional 260,093 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $13,907,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

